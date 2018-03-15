15 March 2018

South Africa: Man Arrested for Business Robbery in Danielskuil

The police in Danielskuil are investigating a business robbery which allegedly took place at a shop in Danielskuil. On Tuesday, 13 March 2018 at about 02:13, a 29-year-old man was arrested for robbery. The victim alleged that he was asleep when several suspects entered his shop through the roof. One of the suspects had a firearm and allegedly fired two shots, and the other suspect tied up the victim with cable ties and demanded money. The suspect robbed the victim of an undisclosed amount of money, cigarettes, boxer tobacco, two cell phone chargers, a cell phone and a flash light.

Police are requesting assistance with information regarding the whereabouts of remaining three male suspects and all information can be forwarded to Detective Warrant Officer Neels on 082 302 0380. The suspect should be appearing in Court soon. The investigation continues.

