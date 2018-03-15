15 March 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Massive Foot Patrol in Kimberley By Police Management and Provincial Community Police Board

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape led massive foot and vehicle patrols by police management and management of the Provincial Community Police Board.

The operation commenced with a parade held at Kimberley SAPS Parade ground which was addressed by the Provincial Commissioner. The Provincial Commissioner emphasised that the patrols are aimed at crime prevention through high police visibility. He further pointed out that the patrol also augurs well in terms of good health of members. The operation was also aimed at stamping the authority of the State by reclaiming the space in Kimberley CBD.

All Deputy Provincial Commissioners, Provincial Heads, Provincial Commanders, Cluster Commanders, Station Commanders, Branch Commanders and Units Commanders participated during the operation.

The Chairperson of the Provincial Community Police Board- Mr Ephraim Homan and Public Relations Officer of the Board- Mr T-Man Tafel also participated during the operation as part of strengthening community police relations.

Members from Mounted Unit, K9, Public Order Police, Tactical Response Team, Flying Squad, VISPOL and Paramedics also took part during the patrols.

Kimberly was completely painted in blue.

The SAPS Management in the Northern Cape converged in Kimberley to finalise the 2018/2019 Annual Performance Plan in order to ensure that the community of the Northern Cape is safe. The MEC for Department Transport, Safety and Liaison, Mr Motlhaping attended the session and addressed the attendees. The Chairperson of the Community Police Board and the Public Relations Officer were also part of the Strategic Session as part of ensuring that the safety interests of the community are critically addressed. Labour Unions- POPCRU and SAPU also participated during the sessions.

South Africa

Kevin Anderson Reaches Indian Wells Quarter-Finals

South African Kevin Anderson has reached the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters after beating Spain's Pablo… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.