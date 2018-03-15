South Africa: Massive Foot Patrol in Kimberley By Police Management and Provincial Community Police Board

press release

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape led massive foot and vehicle patrols by police management and management of the Provincial Community Police Board.

The operation commenced with a parade held at Kimberley SAPS Parade ground which was addressed by the Provincial Commissioner. The Provincial Commissioner emphasised that the patrols are aimed at crime prevention through high police visibility. He further pointed out that the patrol also augurs well in terms of good health of members. The operation was also aimed at stamping the authority of the State by reclaiming the space in Kimberley CBD.

All Deputy Provincial Commissioners, Provincial Heads, Provincial Commanders, Cluster Commanders, Station Commanders, Branch Commanders and Units Commanders participated during the operation.

The Chairperson of the Provincial Community Police Board- Mr Ephraim Homan and Public Relations Officer of the Board- Mr T-Man Tafel also participated during the operation as part of strengthening community police relations.

Members from Mounted Unit, K9, Public Order Police, Tactical Response Team, Flying Squad, VISPOL and Paramedics also took part during the patrols.

Kimberly was completely painted in blue.

The SAPS Management in the Northern Cape converged in Kimberley to finalise the 2018/2019 Annual Performance Plan in order to ensure that the community of the Northern Cape is safe. The MEC for Department Transport, Safety and Liaison, Mr Motlhaping attended the session and addressed the attendees. The Chairperson of the Community Police Board and the Public Relations Officer were also part of the Strategic Session as part of ensuring that the safety interests of the community are critically addressed. Labour Unions- POPCRU and SAPU also participated during the sessions.