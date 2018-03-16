Photo: MDC-T

Morgan Tsvangirai at home with wife Elizabeth Macheka (file photo)

THE late MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai owned five houses and 23 cars, including several top range vehicles, his family has told the Master of High Court.

The family revealed the properties while challenging an estate inventory filed with the court by Tsvangirai's widow, Elizabeth Macheka.

The former premier's wife had reportedly declared a house in Strathaven, Harare, as the only immovable property that the late opposition leader owned, along with a 45 herd of cattle in Kwekwe and others in Buhera.

Macheka had also indicated that her husband owned six vehicles, a Mercedes Benz S350 (ABI 6365), Mercedes Benz GL (ADV 9705), Toyota Prado (ADQ 1536), Isuzu KB300 (ACG 6324), Isuzu KB250 (ACB 8661) and Isuzu KB250 (ACB 8559).

However, Harare lawyer Jonathan Samkange, representing Tsvangirai's family told the court that the late MDC-T leader had other properties in Highlands, Borrowdale, Philadelphia, Number 16 Kent Road, and a farm in Mazowe.

Samkange also informed the Master of High Court that the following vehicles were also allegedly left out of Macheka's the inventory: three Mercedes Benz vehicles, a Range Rover, Nissan Navara, three Toyota Prado vehicles, a Toyota Vitz, a Toyota Hilux, five Isuzu trucks, a BMW X5 (at Gwanda Police Station) and a Toyota Land Cruiser (at CMED).

The wrangle over the estate started before the burial of Tsvangirai with his mother caught on camera instructing the family to chase Macheka away from the funeral.

The family has escalated the war by also challenging the legality of Macheka's marriage to the deceased opposition leader.

Samkange requested a meeting with all the interested parties before the Master to discuss the matter.

"We have instructions to challenge Elizabeth Macheka as the deceased's surviving spouse and the inventory that she lodged with yourselves. The inventory left out several properties and it is our firm belief that this was done fraudulently," he said.

Tsvangirai, who died on February 14 in South Africa after battling cancer of the colon at Wits Donald Gordon Medical Centre, received a state assisted funeral.

His treatment bill was also assumed by government.