Photo: SABC Digital News/YouTube

Robert Mugabe giving an interview on television.

Former president Robert Mugabe says he never thought new President Emmerson Mnangagwa would turn against him and denounced his former deputy for ousting him last year in a coup.

Mugabe was speaking in an interview broadcast on Thursday.

His interview comes after he was ousted after 37 years in power.

In an interview broadcast on SABC amd recorded at his Harare Blue Roof home, Mugabe said:

"I never thought he whom I had nurtured and brought into government and whose life I worked so hard in prison to save as he was threatened with hanging, that one day he would be the man who would turn against me."

He added, "I don't hate Emmerson, I brought him into government. But he must be proper, he is improper where he is. We must undo this disgrace, which we have imposed on ourselves. We don't deserve it."

This was a first interview granted by Mugabe since he was ousted in a military coup last year in November.

Despite being granted immunity Mugabe has previously expressed his displeasure with the new government. He recently told the AU visiting delegation that his wife was being harassed.