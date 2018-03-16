Nigeria: Kano Denies Rumour of Attacks On Schools By Boko Haram

Kano — The Kano State Government has dispelled the rumours making the rounds especially on the social media platforms of an alleged security threat in form of invasion and kidnapping of students in boarding schools in the state.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Malam Muhammad Garba, thursday and made available to THISDAY in Kano, said the rumours, which are being peddled by unpatriotic people, are baseless, unfounded and therefore should be discarded.

The statement advised the public especially parents, guardians and caregivers to remain calm and allow their wards to remain in schools until the completion of their examinations.

It gave the assurance that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensuring the protection of lives and property of the citizens including schools in the state.