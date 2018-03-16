Nigeria: Insurgency - Germany Donates 5 Gun Boats to Nigerian Navy

The Consul General of Germany in Nigeria, Mr. Ingo Herbert, has donated five gun boats to the Nigerian Navy as part of his country's contribution to the fight against insurgency in Nigeria.

Herbert at the handover ceremony in Onne, Rivers State, said the development was a positive vibe for Germany in deepening its partnership with Nigeria and helping build peace and development in the country.

He said " The five boats are part of the Greater Initiatives Germany to enhance peace and security in partner-countries and fight against terrorism.

"The maritime space sensitively accommodates a lot of activities and movements and therefore, prone to security breaches. These boats will not only primarily contribute in your fight in the North-East, but also fight illegal fishing, oil theft and other maritime crimes."

He also said it was directed at deepening Germany's partnership with Nigeria and to help build peace and development in the country.

The excursion organised by the Navy for the Consul General of the German Embassy and his team to the Navy Security Station 023 positioned along the Cawthorn Channel after the inauguration turned eventful as the team chased and arrested five suspected oil thieves in three separate incidents.

Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas, while receiving the gun boats, said that Germany had earlier supported the Nigerian Navy in provision of MTU series training engines as well as training of 23 naval personnel in Germany.