Nigeria: Military Assures of Unalloyed Loyalty, Support to Sustain Democracy

The Nigerian Military authorities have assured the President, Commander in Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari of its unalloyed loyalty and provision of all necessary support for the sustenance of Nigeria's democracy and carrying out its constitutional roles.

This assurance is coming on the heels of a statement credited to the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on Wednesday 7 March 2018, regarding the Nigerian Military, while contributing to a debate on a motion sponsored by Senator Ahmed Ogembe, representing Kogi Central.

A statement by the Ag. Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, quoted Ekweremadu as saying "The Problem in Nigeria is that our democracy is receding. Who says army cannot take over, let us not joke with our democracy that is the issue".

He said though this statement may appear cautionary and sincere in the atmosphere of discourse, it is, however, derogatory to the Army used in the expression and by extension to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

He noted that the statement in the true sense has the capacity to denigrate the Nigerian Military in every ramification, including it's loyalty to the President Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces and the confidence of the general public to defend Nigeria's democracy.

Agim added that shortly after the transition from a military to a democratically elected government in 1999, officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, who were quasi-political, were honourably eased out of service adding that this was done to avoid indoctrination of other officers in the military in order to enable the democratic government commence a re-professionalisation process of the Armed Forces.

He maintained that the Nigerian Military began to take the lead at ensuring that the West African Sub Region is stable democratically through military diplomacy and physical actions where it is highly desirable and supported by ECOWAS.

He said that the case of the Gambia last year is still fresh in people's memories, where democracy was enforced by an ECOWAS Military Coalition led by the Armed Forces of Nigeria, under the focused and abled leadership of Nigeria's Chief of Defence Staff.

"Furthermore, the present crop of personnel in the Armed Forces of Nigeria right from the Service Chiefs to the men; are made up of the balance of re-professionalised officers and fresh intakes from 1999, who do not nurse political ambitions. They are fully committed to their oaths of allegiance to serve their fatherland Nigeria, with total submission to our democratic government.

"Defence Headquarters hereby assures the international community, Nigeria's democratic institutions and the general public, of its unalloyed loyalty to the President, Commander in Chief, provision of all necessary support for the sustenance of our democracy and carrying out our constitutional roles.

"Therefore, the apprehension by the Deputy President of the Senate should be totally disregarded," the statement added.