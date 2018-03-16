Nigeria: Supreme Court Adjourns Saraki, Govt's Appeals Over CCT Trial Indefinitely

The Supreme Court has adjourned indefinitely hearings in the appeals filed by the Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki and that of the Federal Government, both challenging the decision of the Court of Appeal on the trial of Saraki on alleged false assets declaration before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

The apex court puts off the two appeals sine die to enable Saraki and the Federal Government file and exchange process relating to the legal tussle within the time allowed by law.

During proceedings yesterday, counsel to the Federal Government, Mr. Rotimi Jacobs (SAN), informed the court that the Senate President had just served him his (Saraki's) response to the cross appeal of the government.

He insisted that he needed time to study the reply and file his own process and serve same on Saraki as required by law.

Jacobs asked for adjournment to enable him do so and which was not opposed by counsel to Saraki, Mr. Kanu Agabi (SAN).

Justice Mohammed Musa Dattijo, who led four other Justices in the panel, however, said the court will not give definite date for hearing until all processes have been filed.

Justice Dattijo said that the Registrar of the court will communicate hearing date to parties involved as soon as their processes are confirmed filed and exchanged.