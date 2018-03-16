Nigeria: Election Sequence - Senate Writes CJN, Insists On Separation of Power

Senate yesterday kicked against the decision of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja which ordered the National Assembly to stop taking further legislative actions on the amendment of the Electoral Act Bill, 2018. The Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, presided by Justice Ahmed Mohammed, had on Wednesday ruled that the National Assembly was restrained from further legislative action on amendment of the Electoral Act pending the determination of a suit filed before it by the Accord Party.

The court ordered all parties in the suit to maintain 'status quo' pending the next adjourned date. This was coming as President Muhammadu Buhari withheld his assent to the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which seeks to re-order the sequence of polls in 2019.

Buhari had, on March 8, 2018, written separately to both chambers of the National Assembly, saying the amendments by the lawmakers were in conflict with existing laws and could not receive presidential assent to become law. Senate had reordered the sequence of the elections. In the proposed law, the election would commence with National Assembly, followed by governorship and State House of Assembly elections, while the presidential poll would come last, which is contrary to the sequence earlier rolled out by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In INEC's timetable, the presidential election comes first. But instead of obeying the court ruling, the Senate yesterday kicked against it, stating categorically that amending the Electoral Act did not require court intervention. The Upper Chamber insisted that every arm of government must function in accordance with the principle of separation of powers.

It told the court to hands off the matter because it is until National Assembly finishes legislation on electoral amendment before it would become a law that the court can interpret it if it feels the need to do so. Consequently, the Senate resolved to write the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) to express its concern on the matter and to remind him that the court has no power to stop the lawmaking functions of the Senate.

The Senate's resolution followed an application brought by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom). Relying on Order 45 of the Senate rules, Akpabio urged the Senate to write the CJN to intimate him about the development and to remind him of the principle of separation of powers. "I have perused the constitution and I think I cannot see anywhere that the court has the power to stop the proceedings of the Senate. If this is allowed, it therefore means that in future, the court can stop the National Assembly from appropriating and the country will have no budget for that year.

"Separation of powers is a core principle of democracy, so there is need for the chief justice to caution legal officers on issuing such orders geared towards interfering with other arms of government," Akpabio stated. Concurring, Senate Leader Ahmed Lawan insisted that amending the Electoral Act did not require court interference.

"Institutions should rather do things that should enhance our democracy," he said. "The issue at stake does not require court intervention because this is democracy at work. The court should hands off what we do in the National Assembly;, it is when we have finished and we have a law that the court feels that there are issues that they can interpret," Lawan said. While ruling on the matter, Senate President Bukola Saraki maintained that it was explicit that every arm of government has to function in accordance with the principle of separation of powers.

"The issue is clear and the principle is clear; what is important is building democracy and building our institutions. We will come and go but the institutions will remain, so it is imperative that everybody must work towards sustaining the institutions. "We will express our concern to the chief justice of Nigeria," Saraki noted.