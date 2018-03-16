16 March 2018

Nigeria: Benue Buries Another 26 Victims of Herdsmen Attack

By Hembadoon Orsar

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has assured Benue people that his administration would continue to respond swiftly to security challenges, even as he disclosed that data of damages by herdsmen attacks in Benue were being gathered for compensation.

The governor, who the disclosure at St. Bernard Primary School, Ugwu-Okpoga in Okpokwu local government area of Benue state during a funeral service in honour of 26 victims of herdsmen attack in Omusu and Okana communities, also decried the bloodshed in the state due to the atrocities meted on farmers by Fulani herdsmen.

He reiterated his call on security agencies to arrest the leadership of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, whom he said were the sponsors of the killings in the state based on comments credited to them and published by various media houses.

The governor while condoling with the bereaved families said the death of the victims and many others would put an end to the massacre of Benue people.

He stated that the Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law had come to stay in Benue, noting that there was no land for open grazing and crop farming as the same time.

In their separate remarks, the state Deputy Governor, Engr. Benson Abouno; Deputy Speaker of the State Assembly, Mr. James Okefe; representative of Bishop Apochi, Rev. Fr. John Attah, among others expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for his support to the bereaved families even as they pledged their support for the ranching law.

On their part, the three sociocultural groups in the state represented by Mr. Omele Amali and the representative of Movement Against Fulani Occupation (MAFO), Pastor Dave Ogbole said they saw the attacks coming and reported to relevant authorities but nothing was done to avert the massacre.

