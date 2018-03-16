15 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kannywood Actress, Rahama Sadau, Honoured in U.S.

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Rahama Sadau.
By Mohammed Lere

Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau, has been honoured by the Women Illuminated Film Festival paralleled to the United Nation's 62nd Annual Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), in New York.

The inaugural festival, highlighted works of women filmmakers, Features, documentaries.

Rahama who was honoured as a 'shining light' of the Gwen Luminary on Monday shared photos from the event on her social media page @rahamasadau.

She stated: I've been honoured last night at the Women Illuminated Film Festival Parallel to United Nations.

I'm so privileged, delighted and very very PROUD to share the beautiful evening with so many incredibly amazing women

There are moments in life when you stop and ask yourself, how did I even get here?

"Well this is definitely one of those moments I would cherish forever.

THANK YOU SO MUCH.

Rahama is the winner of Best Actress (Kannywood) at the City People Entertainment Awards in 2014 and 2015.

She won Best African Actress at the 19th African Film Awards in 2015 by African Voice.

In early October 2016, Rahama Sadau was reportedly banned from the Hausa film industry Kannywood, by the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN) due to her "hugging and cuddling" in a music video.

In 2017, she became the first Hausa speaking female celebrity to appear in the top ten Hottest Female Nigeria Celebrities.

(NAN)

Nigeria

Buhari's Visit Renewed Our Hopes - Dapchi Parents

Some parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Dapchi had given… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.