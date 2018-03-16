15 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Southern Africa: SA Listeriosis Outbreak No Threat to Zim - Meat Processor

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Microscopic view of Listeriosis bacteria.

Zimbabwe's largest cold meat processor, Colcom Foods, says its products are safe and have not been affected by the outbreak of listeriosis in South Africa.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Colcom said its processed meat products are not imported from South Africa and face no threat from the outbreak that killed at least 180 people in neighbouring South Africa.

The company said its processes are based on the international Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point system.

Some of Colcom's processed cold meats, including polony and vienna sausages, are similar to the ones affected by listeria in South Africa.

Listeriosis is caused by a bacterium found in ready-to-eat products, including cold meat.

Zimbabwe has banned the importation of ready-to-eat meat products such as sausages, polony, viennas, ham, meat spreads, corned meat, salami and pepperoni, from South Africa.

The Ministry of Health and Child Welfare said border staff will be monitoring the situation to make sure that the disease is not introduced into the country.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news from around the continent by subscribing to our FREE newsletter, Hello Africa. FOLLOW News24 Africa on Twitter and Facebook .

Source: News24

More on This

Namibia 'Pulls Products Linked to Listeriosis Off Shelves' - Report

The Namibian ministry of health has reportedly instructed food inspectors to remove products that are likely linked to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.