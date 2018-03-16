Kenya: Misery, Laughter as Nairobians Brave the Heavy Rains

The heavy downpour that rocked the capital this morning brought forth agony and hilarity in equal measure.

While Nairobi residents grappled with flooded streets, traffic jams and the suddenly icy weather, there was another group behind their keyboards who had so much fodder for themselves.

With the hashtag #NairobiRains, they helped to temper the gloom that gripped the city by the scruff of its neck.

Victor Mochere put in:

Just woke up to find my car floating in my neighbour's yard. Took an Uber, we started floating on the road. Tried to walk, accidentally slipped into a ditch, I had to swim to work. I could have called in sick but my phone was carried away back home by water.#NairobiRains

- Inspired by Jesus (@VictorMochere) March 15, 2018

Ezra Mokobi tweeted:

Irony is being swept by the Nairobi floods while driving a Noah #NairobiDownpour #NairobiRains

- Ezra™ Mokobi (@ezrahmo) March 15, 2018

Miss Kimola had problems of her own. Tweeted she:

Who can relate with this struggle when it rains? And when you remove them you stagger into puddles #PeoplewithGlasses #NairobiRains pic.twitter.com/Ud5JSvj8IQ

- Miss Kimola (@CynthiaKimola) March 15, 2018

For some crafty Nairobi folks, this was time to make extra moolah. How so? Making bridges using their tools of trade (trolleys) for people to cross flooded streets.

And some, actually most, Nairobians parted with money. Talk of cast iron opportunism.

How Kenyans are making money in the streets of Nairobi during this ☔ season #NairobiRains pic.twitter.com/f0AilQ7w3k

- Brian Khaniri (@BKhaniri) March 15, 2018

Yet others had, well, counsel.

The irony of all this rain and floods is that ... . no one will remember to harvest this water and in two months we shall be raising funds because of drought #NairobiRains pic.twitter.com/hTTNY9rtMV

- Peter Gacheru (@pgacheru) March 15, 2018

But the clincher? This guy:

[VIDEO]: Wait for it... ... .#NairobiRains #FloodsKe pic.twitter.com/oERL1NnJWe

- The African Voice (@teddyeugene) March 15, 2018

Clearly, there is a bunch of Kenyans who pounce on trouble to make fun. And today was their day.