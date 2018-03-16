Kenya: Rain, Rain, Rain Everywhere, But No Water Is Being Harvested

Nairobians are questioning why rain water is not being harvested in dams to offer reprieve during the constant water rationings.

Those on Twitter shared videos of the floods and illustrations on how the run-off water could be harvested.

Some however stated the need for the run-off water to be purified urging Nairobians not to litter so as to have harvestable water.

The Meteorological Department on Monday issued a floods warning to Nairobi residents.

FLOODING

Some of the areas named as likely to experience flooding are South C Shopping Centre, Mathare, Huruma, Loresho, Muthangari and the Kileleshwa Ring Road interchange.

Chalbi Drive in Lavington, Globe Roundabout, Donholm, Mbagathi-Lang'ata Road roundabout, Nairobi West, Ruai, Utawala, Mukuru and Kibera were also listed.

Low lying areas of the county including Maziwa, Zimmerman, River Bank on the Baba Dogo-Outer Ring Road, Garden Estate, Thome, Roysambu and Kahawa West, Ojijo Road, Museum Hill overpass and Underpass, Nyayo Estate in Embakasi, Eastleigh and Pangani were further cited to be prone to flooding.

Nairobians are now questioning why there were no efforts to unclog drainages and harvest run off water.

Dear valued customer, as soon as we are done clearing the flooding rain waters we will resume our NORMAL water rationing. Sorry for the inconvenience. #NairobiRains #SwalaNyeti pic.twitter.com/LxrSCdWWKB

-- Mac Otani 🇰🇪 (@MacOtani) March 15, 2018

Trillions of litres of rain water lost yet in a few months we will be back to the same old water shortages in Nairobi. Rainwater harvesting systems must be a mandatory inclusion for every building in the country, commercial/residential #savewater #everydropcounts #sustainability

-- Martha Mberu (@Nduta_2107) March 15, 2018

Nobody in the leadership of the country is thinking of rain water harvesting. Where does all the rain water go to? Wasted? How many litres? Billions? In Nyayo, we require 12 million litres. We only receive 6-7 million litres. Nobody in Kenya has a 50 year plan for this country.

-- Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) March 15, 2018

Nairobi shouldn't have water shortage. Proper water harvesting mechanism should be put in place#NairobiFloods pic.twitter.com/FHSRsRdU7H

-- Josse (@jossehonor) March 15, 2018

MAKE IT A LAW

After this you will hear of water rationing and drought why can't the ministry of water just find a way of harvesting all this water and use it for later other countries like Japan, Singapore etc do it why cant we? #NairobiRains #drough retweet till they see it pic.twitter.com/16AwR9UKLu

-- Ajinnocent (@Adalla_inno) March 15, 2018

20% of Nairobi's daily water demand can be met by harvesting rain, with at least 60% efficiency, from all 1m home roofs.

Assume one household with 1000 sqf roof "footprint", 3 inches rainfall monthly and 60% efficiency. Collected water = 4,200l per month.

-- Arabbu Ndege (@arabbu) March 15, 2018

We asked for the rains yet didn't upgrade our drainage systems!!!! All this water would have been collected into a dam for irrigation during the dry season. Kenyans when will we ever learn!!! pic.twitter.com/lmapX5n35c

-- Highland Girl♠️ (@HighlanderKE) March 15, 2018