15 March 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: AFC Leopards Sacks Head Coach Robert Matano

By David Kwalimwa

AFC Leopards have sacked head coach Robert Matano, Nairobi News can confirm.

The veteran trainer, who has been on suspension for the last three weeks, was handed his dismissal letter by the club secretary general Oscar Igaida on Wednesday.

Consequently, assistant coach Dennis Kitambi has been elevated to interim coach.

"He (Matano) is no longer the coach," an official of the club who spoke off the record told Nairobi News.

"We have informed him accordingly and will pay him an equivalent of his two month salary as stipulated in the contract. He failed to perform and didn't meet the targets, including securing us qualification to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup."

Matano's third stint at the club lasted eight months.

During that spell he helped the team win the domestic cup for the first time in six years.

He however made a poor start to the league season this year, a fact that has been underlined by the brilliant stint currently enjoyed by Kitambi.

