Nigeria: Boko Haram Planning to Attack Maiduguri Using Car Bombs - Police

The police in Borno on Thursday issued an alert warning residents of an impending attack by Boko Haram using vehicles loaded with explosives.

The police said should the planned attack succeed, it may result in heavy casualty as the insurgents are suspected to be targeting strategic locations of the city that are densely populated.

There are about four million people currently residing in Maiduguri due to the displacement of most surrounding communities by the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency.

The Borno State Police Command in a statement signed by Ahmed Bello, an assistant commissioner of police, said the forewarned attack could take place in different parts of the city; therefore the security organs in the state have been mobilised to strategic locations to avert its possible occurrence.

"The Borno state police command in collaboration with "Operation Lafiya Dole" high command wishes to draw the attention of the general public that information at the disposal of the theatre command reveals that dislodged and rampaging Boko Haram terrorists have concluded arrangements to attack parts of Maiduguri metropolis notably, populated/crowed areas to maximize casualty through the use of vehicles fully primed with IEDs.

"Consequently, security forces have adequately deployed resources to counter and frustrate this evil plan of the heartless terrorists.

"The command therefore, wishes to call upon Borno people and the public at large to promptly alert security personnel of any suspected person(s), suspicious movement, vehicles, objects, etc for prompt action. Be rest assured that such information and informants would be treated with utmost confidentiality.

"Finally, with the renewed commitment of the theatre command leadership and all security agencies the general public is once again reassured of the determination of security forces to protect lives and property".

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that an emergency meeting of the state security council was held on Thursday at the Government House, before the alert was issued by the police.