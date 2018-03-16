Angola: Head of State Leaves Lunda Norte

Dundo — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, left the eastern Lunda Norte province on his return to Luanda.

In Lunda Norte, the Head of State fulfilled a two-day working visit that began at mid-morning of last Wednesday.

At the Camaquenzo airport, the President received farewell greetings from Governor Ernesto Muangala and other entities.

During the trip to Lunda Norte, João Lourenço visited productive and social enterprises.

On Thursday, the President chaired over a meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers.

President João Lourenço's visit to Lunda Norte was also an opportunity to work with the governors of the eastern region of the country, namely Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul and Moxico, to evaluate the ongoing situation.