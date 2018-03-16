15 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Leaves Lunda Norte

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dundo — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, left the eastern Lunda Norte province on his return to Luanda.

In Lunda Norte, the Head of State fulfilled a two-day working visit that began at mid-morning of last Wednesday.

At the Camaquenzo airport, the President received farewell greetings from Governor Ernesto Muangala and other entities.

During the trip to Lunda Norte, João Lourenço visited productive and social enterprises.

On Thursday, the President chaired over a meeting of the Economic Commission of the Council of Ministers.

President João Lourenço's visit to Lunda Norte was also an opportunity to work with the governors of the eastern region of the country, namely Lunda Norte, Lunda Sul and Moxico, to evaluate the ongoing situation.

Angola

Angola Received Most of Chinese Funding in 2017

Angola is among the countries on the African continent that has benefited from the largest share of funding from Chinese… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.