15 March 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angolan Ambassador Presents Copy of Credentials

Bamako — The Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary ambassador of the Republic of Angola to the Republic of Mali, based in Abidjan (Côte d'Ivoire), Mário Feliz, presented this Thursday in Bamako the copies of the credentials to the Minister of Diplomacy and Cooperation of Mali, Tieman Hubert Coulibaly.

During the solemn ceremony, the Malian diplomat expressed his pleasure at the fact that, in his view, it will contribute to strengthening the ties of friendship and cooperation that have

existed for decades between the two countries, as well as turns into concrete cooperation actions for the reciprocal good of the two Nations and peoples.

In his turn, Ambassador Mario Feliz thanked the diplomat for having made available his time to receive the Copies of Credential that accredit him as a worthy representative of Angola in Mali.

