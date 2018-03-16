The directorate of education and social services at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has started a crackdown on schools that could be stocking textbooks promoting sexuality to protect children from learning immoral acts.

Ms Juliet Namuddu Nambi, the KCCA director of education and social services, made the revelation on Wednesday while addressing journalists ahead of the reading day.

"A team from our library has started visiting schools to ascertain the type of material that is stocked because we don't want learners to have access to textbooks on sexuality." Ms Namuddu said.

Ms Namuddu's response was triggered by journalists who demanded to know how far government has gone in confiscating textbooks on sexuality stocked by some schools.

"We encourage schools to stock textbooks whose content is approved by government to avoid cases of children being exposed to immoral material. Any school that will fall victim on this will face the repercussions," she said.

The reading day

Ms Namuddu advised schools to thoroughly check the content of any textbooks or literature from donors.

She, however, didn't mention schools where such bad literature has been found.

The reading day, DEAR (Drop Everything and Read), is a special occasion which is celebrated worldwide to remind ourselves about the virtues of reading and nurturing a culture of reading amongst communities.

On this day, every person is expected to spare at least 30 minutes off their schedule to read.

While the Ministry of Education and Sports designated one day for the DEAR celebrations which is marked on March 15 every year, KCCA has designated three days starting from Wednesday to today to create passion about reading among learners in Kampala schools.

Ms Namuddu also revealed that the KCCA library at City Hall will be accessed freely today to allow people spare some time and read. Usually, the authority charges Shs2,000 for one to access the library.

KCCA manages 78 primary schools on behalf of government, but Ms Namuddu said they have been lobbying from donors to supplement reading material supplied by the ministry.

When we visited the KCCA Library yesterday, we found some people reading, majority of them were doing research.

"I come here once in a while to make research so that it can guide me on the projects that I execute. I find this place very resourceful," said Mr Peter Ssebwami, 54, a social researcher.

However, he said that there is need to restock the library to meet the demands of both old and young generation who flock the facility.

But other people we spoke to Daily Monitor revealed that although reading is necessary, they only do it at their own pleasure.

Mr Robert Kayiki, the KCCA library supervisor, told Daily Monitor that science and history literature is the most sought.

"We have a budget for the library in every financial year and we at least stock new material every year," he said.

Apart from the City Hall Library, KCCA has other public libraries in Kawempe and Rubaga divisions, and a children's library at Nakasero Primary School.

However, Mr Kayiki revealed that they intend to shift the children's library to Rubaga Division because its current location is not spacious.

Background

In 2016, Greenhill Academy was on spot when one of its campuses, Buwate, allegedly stocked a textbook about sexuality, forcing Parliament to intervene.

The book, tilted 'Girls in Love' was written by a UK-based author Jacqueline Wilson. This alerted government on the type of literature to be used in schools.