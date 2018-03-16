15 March 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: All Is Set for TSN Business Forum in Zanzibar

By Mji Mkongwe

Zanzibar — The ears and eyes of the business community in Zanzibar will tomorrow be directed to the former chamber of the House of Representatives where entrepreneurs, traders and services providers will gather to deliberate on business opportunities available in the Isles.

Under the gathering known as TSN Business Forum, the businesspersons are expected to use the opportunity to explore avenues of trade and investment in the Isles, including exchanging ideas and views on areas that are yet to be fully exploited.

The forum, which has been organized in the Isles by the State owned media company (TSN) in collaboration with the office of the Second Vice President, Zanzibar Business Council, the Office of Urban West regional commissioner and the Zanzibar Ministry of Trade and Industries, has attracted attention of the general public in Zanzibar.

The major objective of the forum is to explore business and service opportunities available in Zanzibar, considering the fact that there are abundant opportunities that are yet to be exploited. The forum is expected to attract between 300 and 400 participants.

The second Vice President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi is expected to be chief guest. Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe and the TSN Board Chairperson, Mr Hab Mkwizu will attend the event.

Zanzibar leaders, including Urban West Regional Commissioner, Ayoub Mohammed Mahmoud, Zanzibar Minister of Information, Tourism and Anthropology, Mr Mahamoud Thabit Kombo, Minister of State in the Zanzibar President's Office and Chairman of the Revolutionary Council, Mr Issa Haji Ussi and Minister of Trade and Industries, ambassador Amina Salum Ali have hailed the TSN initiative, saying the forum will help bring together the business community to deliberate on investment opportunities available in the Isles.

Tomorrow's TSN Business Forum in Zanzibar becomes the fifth gathering following similar ones organized in Simiyu, Mwanza, Tanga and Shinyanga regions.

