Uganda: FDC's Mwiru Wins Jinja East By-Election

Photo: Daily Monitor

Paul Mwiru, accompanied by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kizza, casts his vote at Walukuba East Primary School.

Forum for Democratic Change candidate Paul Mwiru has been declared winner of the Jinja East by-election by the Electoral Commission.

In a poorly attended election, Mwiru polled 6,654 votes against NRM's Igeme Nabeta who polled 5,043 votes. Mwiru said he entered the election with a loss of over 2,000 votes in reference to the alleged 2,000 ghost voters on the registry and the over 8,000 pre-ticked votes that were allegedly confiscated from Nabeta's camp.

Thousands of pre-ticked ballot papers in favour of the NRM candidate, Nabeta, were discovered from Iganga Road Junction polling station, according to election watchdog, Citizens Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU).

Electoral Commission spokesperson, Jotham Taremwa later in a statement disowned the pre-ticked ballot papers, saying on scrutiny, the electoral body verified that the serial numbers of those ballot papers were not from the Electoral Commission.

The by-election was occasioned by a court ruling that nullified Nabeta's 2016 election victory on grounds that he connived with the Electoral Commission to alter results at Danida A-D polling station which put him at an advantage.

The by-election attracted eight candidates but the real contest was between NRM's Nabeta and Paul Mwiru of the FDC.

Other candidates included Faisal Mayemba, Francis Wakabi, Christine Monica Abuze, Paul Mugaya and Hatim Isabirye Mugendi.

Mwiru claims about 500 of his voters were arrested ahead of the polls. He dedicated the win to those arrested voters, saying his victory is a win against the EC, police, army who worked together to fail him.