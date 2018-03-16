Photo: Daily Monitor

Paul Mwiru, accompanied by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kizza, casts his vote at Walukuba East Primary School.

Jinja, Uganda — FDC's Paul Mwiru has won the hotly contested Jinja East by-election, getting 6654 votes (56%) against NRM Nathan Igeme Nabeta's 5043 (42%). The Electoral Commission confirmed the results Thursday night. (see return form below)

The seat fell vacant in January following a Court of Appeal ruling that upheld an earlier ruling by the Jinja High Court which overturned Nabeta's win because of rigging through falsification of election results at Danida A-D polling station, which put him (Nabeta) at an advantage in the February 2016 elections.

This is the second time Mwiru is winning through a by-election.

In 2012, Mwiru polled 7758 votes against 6057 votes for Nabeta. The bye election followed a 2011 Court of Appeal ruling on the case filed by Mwiru in which Nabeta's election was nullified on grounds of lack of minimum academic qualifications and voter bribery.