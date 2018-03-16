16 March 2018

Uganda: Mwiru Regains Jinja East Seat With 56 Percent Victory

Paul Mwiru, accompanied by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kizza, casts his vote at Walukuba East Primary School.
Jinja, Uganda — FDC's Paul Mwiru has won the hotly contested Jinja East by-election, getting 6654 votes (56%) against NRM Nathan Igeme Nabeta's 5043 (42%). The Electoral Commission confirmed the results Thursday night. (see return form below)

The seat fell vacant in January following a Court of Appeal ruling that upheld an earlier ruling by the Jinja High Court which overturned Nabeta's win because of rigging through falsification of election results at Danida A-D polling station, which put him (Nabeta) at an advantage in the February 2016 elections.

This is the second time Mwiru is winning through a by-election.

In 2012, Mwiru polled 7758 votes against 6057 votes for Nabeta. The bye election followed a 2011 Court of Appeal ruling on the case filed by Mwiru in which Nabeta's election was nullified on grounds of lack of minimum academic qualifications and voter bribery.

