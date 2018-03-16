Uganda: Parliament Suspends Hepatitis B Vaccination in Private Clinics and Hospitals

Photo: The Observer

National Drug Authority director, product safety, Hellen Ndagije, right, displays some of the fake vaccines as NDA’s regulatory officer Amos Atumanya looks on.

Kampala, Uganda | GODFREY SSALI | The Parliamentary health committee has directed an immediate stop in Hepatitis B vaccination by private health facilities.

This after it emerged that there were fake Hepatitis B vaccines on the market with the National Drug Authority (NDA) impounding the counterfeit vaccines from hospitals in Kampala and other parts of the country.

In a heated meeting between the committee and officials of NDA led by the board chairman Dr.Medard Bitekyerezo, the committee said vaccines shall only be administered in government hospitals.

It furthers resolved that private hospitals and clinics shall first seek certification from government to carry out the task.

The Committee chaired by Michael Yiga Bukenya (NRM, Bukuya), Wednesday, met officials from NDA, the human and animal drugs regulator, who agreed with the MPs position.

"Private health facilities should stop vaccinating and the public should only use public health facilities," said Dr. Bukenya.

NDA impounded the vaccines from eight private health facilities both in Kampala and upcountry including Family Doctors Clinic in Ntungamo; UMC Hospital, Bukoto; Malcolm Health Care, Kisaasi and Kampala Medical Chambers. The others were Mbarara Community Hospital, Devine Mercy, Mbarara City Clinic and Mayanja Memorial Hospital.

MPs asked the NDA board, whether they had tested the impounded drugs to find out their chemical composition and the effect on people.

"Is this drug dangerous? What are the effects of the drug to the public that have already received it? Sizomu Rabbi Wambede (FDC, Mbale) wondered.

NDA board Chairman, Dr. Medard Bitekerezo said that NDA found the "fake" vaccines on the market and was in the process of testing the drugs to ascertain their chemical composition.

However, the NDA board Chairman Medard Bitekyerezo said it is not feasible to suspend the immunization because some people have not completed their Hepatitis B dosage.

He said the public should continue with their vaccinations in the public health facilities.

"I have told you that not all vaccines in Uganda are fake. Let all those people who want to be vaccinated be vaccinated with proper vaccines under close supervision." Said Dr.Bitekyerezo.

"We have confiscated the fake drugs in question and the testing process has begun. In the meantime vaccination in private facilities should be stopped," Bitekerezo added.

He also said that NDA is investigating the source of the drugs currently circulating on the Ugandan market.