Kenya: City Commuters' Nightmare as Heavy Rains Pound Nairobi

Morning commuters in Nairobi were stuck in traffic for hours on Thursday following a heavy downpour at dawn that rendered most roads impassable.

Motorists were also got stuck in flooded roads causing traffic pile up.

The Kenya Meteorological Department had warned city residents to brace themselves for heavy rainfall from Monday. The forecast indicated Nairobi will receive heavy rain that is likely to cause flash floods.

"All are advised to be aware of the risk of flash floods. Be advised that floods and fast moving water are extremely dangerous," read the warning from the weatherman.

Some of the flooded roads on Thursday morning included Jogoo Road, Mombasa Road, Thika Superhighway, Ojijo Road, Kipande Road the Museum Roundabout and Globe Roundabout.

Also affected were flooding prone areas including South C Shopping Centre, Mathare, Huruma, Loresho, Muthangari and Kileleshwa Ring Road interchange, Lavington along Chalbi Drive, Donholm, Mbagathi/Langata Road roundabout, Nairobi West, Ruai, Utawala, Mukuru slums, and Kibera.