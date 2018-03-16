President Peter Mutharika has hit back at critics who accuses him of rolling up his sleeves and taken to laying foundation stones to hoodwink Malawians into voting him into office again, saying all infrastructure development projects his administration had launched will materialise.

Mutharika , speaking at Bingu International Conference Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe on Thursday when he launched a revolutionary infrastructure development with a National Transport Master Plan (NTMP) to be implemented from 2017 - 2037, that his commitment to developing the country has seen numerous construction works never experienced before in the northern, central, eastern and southern parts of the country.

"The empty noise that some are making that we are doing more ground breaking works than construction is completely false and that is total nonsense," said Mutharika .

"Every project I have done a ground breaking ceremony for is under construction. Go there and see for yourselves. There is progress. But we have to know that development is a continuous process and it does not happen in a single day," said Mutharika.

President Mutharika has been laying foundation stones for road projects including the 186 kilometer (km) Blantyre By-pass Road and the 16km Clock Tower to Chileka International Airport dual carriageway.

Mutharika has also told Malawians that his government will construct a tarmac road from Chileka International Airport in Blantyre to Mpatamanga up to Mwanza District in addition to the Mangochi-Makanjira Roade whose construction he touted recently.

But critics have raised questions over funding, asking President Mutharika to explain to Malawians where government will get the money for such projects in the face of non-performing economy.

The government has been urged to disclose the source of funding to "inspire confidence" in the people that the planned projects are doable and deliverable within the stipulated time frames.

But in his address on Thursday, Mutharik asaid developments contained in the NTMP have been distributed to cater for all parts of the country and called for coordinated efforts for the betterment of the country.

"Let us work together and be serious about developing this country. Let us get out of the negating thinking that we cannot achieve which is something that brings down this country," he said.

President Mutharika also took time to issue another stern warning to contractors, his government won't tolerate shoddy deals in the booming construction industry.

"Let me also warn all local and foreign contractors to take us seriously. Stop stealing from this country and stop doing sub-standard work... Anyone caught doing any fraudulent activities will be banned from working in this country," warned Mutharika.

Mutharika is on a purge of corruption, instilling discipline in the public service, and his administration has established various austerity programmes, including limiting luxury travels by public officials using taxpayers' money.