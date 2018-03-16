Kampala — Internal Affairs minister, Gen Jeje Odongo, has tasked the new Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth-Ochola and his deputy, Brig Sabiiti Muzeyi, to start by fighting the spiking crime in the country.

Gen Odongo, who presided over the handover of former IGP Gen Kale Kayihura to new IGP Ochola, said crime has of recent been on rise thus calling upon the new police bosses to swiftly cub the soaring crime rates.

Gen Kayihura, in his handover remarks, said crime trend had been going down ever since he took over police mantle from Gen Katumba Wamala in 2005 but slightly shot up in 2017.

"Like the outgoing IGP Gen Kale Kayihura said in his report, crime has of recent been on rise. I request you to address all what has incubated this crime in the country and understand where the gaps could be," Gen Odongo said.

Some of the criminal incidents that shaped 2017 included the gruesome killing of former police spokesperson, Andrew Felix Kaweesi, machete attacks in greater Masaka, Wakiso and Kampala City in addition to the kidnap, rape and murder of 23 women in Nansana and Entebbe.

The second task Gen Odongo said that IGP Ochola and Brig Sabiiti need to tackle with urgency was the tainted police image among the citizens. He said there was need to assess the source and cause of shrinking police popularity among citizens.

"As you come in I would like you define the causes of the negative image of the police force. It may be fabricated but it is with us. What we need to do is to turn it around by ourselves. We need to ask: Did we contribute to this image? If yes, what do we need to do?" Gen Odongo said.

AIGP Asan Kasingye, who spoke on behalf of other directors, thanked Gen Kayihura for promoting them, loving and caring for them and above all connecting and delegating them to handle local and International occasions which have made them known by name and ranks.

"You made us sit shoulder to shoulder with colleagues in the military. You mingled with civilians and made us understand that police goes hand in hand with the community. You told us that the strength of the police lies with civilian population," Mr Kasingye said.

Mr Kasingye added that Gen Kayihura mentored and shaped them to take over from him.

"Allow me to say that you mentored and left no doubt with us that the current IGP would take over from you. It could have been any of us because we are all prepared for this day," Mr Kasingye said.

Mr Kasingye on behalf of other directors pleaded support to the new IGP Ochola so that he can accomplish whatever Gen Kayihura has left incomplete such as building a motivated and accountable police force geared at creating a crime free society. He also asked Gen Kayihura to disregard all that has been said about them seemingly intended to alienate him from them.

IGP Ochola thanked President Museveni for appointing him to lead the police force and promised to serve to the public expectation.

He also praised Gen Kayihura for transforming the police institution and mentoring him to succeed him.