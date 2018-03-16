16 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Chinese Woman Murder - Five Suspects Committed to High Court

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jessica Sabano

Five suspects in the murder of a Chinese national were on Wednesday committed to high court by Mukono grade one magistrate Mariam Nalugya.

Apart from Fredrick Edward who is currently nursing wounds after being shot while trying to escape, the others including; Kaluga Muleefu, Francis Ogwal, Omala Kokasi, Joseph Nalodha and Edison Musinguzi were committed to High Court.

The prosecution states that on September 1, 2017, the accused shot a Chinese woman, Yei Su, who was a cashier at Nile Steel and Plastics Company in Mukono District.

Yei aged 50, was shot dead in her office by assailants using a pistol after they had disguised themselves as customers looking for iron sheets.

Upon entering her office, they demanded for money but she resisted and engaged them physically which prompted them to shoot her four times in the chest.

Yei died on arrival at Namirembe Hospital in Mukono.

Detectives said the closed-circuit camera television (CCTV) footage showed the attacker pulled out a pistol after the physical confrontation by Yei.

Magistrate Nalugya denied them any plea and committed them to High Court.

Uganda

Parliament to Probe Refugee Scandal

Parliament has resolved to set up a select committee to investigate cases of inflated refugee numbers, fraudulent… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.