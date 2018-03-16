Uganda: Chinese Woman Murder - Five Suspects Committed to High Court

Five suspects in the murder of a Chinese national were on Wednesday committed to high court by Mukono grade one magistrate Mariam Nalugya.

Apart from Fredrick Edward who is currently nursing wounds after being shot while trying to escape, the others including; Kaluga Muleefu, Francis Ogwal, Omala Kokasi, Joseph Nalodha and Edison Musinguzi were committed to High Court.

The prosecution states that on September 1, 2017, the accused shot a Chinese woman, Yei Su, who was a cashier at Nile Steel and Plastics Company in Mukono District.

Yei aged 50, was shot dead in her office by assailants using a pistol after they had disguised themselves as customers looking for iron sheets.

Upon entering her office, they demanded for money but she resisted and engaged them physically which prompted them to shoot her four times in the chest.

Yei died on arrival at Namirembe Hospital in Mukono.

Detectives said the closed-circuit camera television (CCTV) footage showed the attacker pulled out a pistol after the physical confrontation by Yei.

Magistrate Nalugya denied them any plea and committed them to High Court.