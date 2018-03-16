Malawi: Dedza Football Icon Harold Mmora No More

Founder and owner of Dedza Soccer Saints, who was also General Secretary for Dedza District Football Association, Harold Mmora, passed on in a fatal road accident on Thursday morning in Tanzania.

Reports indicate that the accident happened around 4 o'clock in the morning, 10 Kilometres from Ilinga as he and his friends were travelling to Malawi in an IT minibus. The driver of the bus, Hazwell Moyo, lost control and ended up hitting another vehicle.

Last season, Dedza Soccer Saints won Dedza FMB Under 20, Presidential Cup, and reached the quarter finals of the Fisd Challenge Cup.

Commenting on his demise, Coach Milleous Pofera Jegwe who made his name while in Dedza, said a dark cloud had befallen the people of Dedza.

"We have lost a very important person in as far as football is concerned. He administered Dedza Football League without sponsorship and single-handedly managed Dedza Young Soccer. We will miss him. He has left a big gap in Malawi football," wrote Jegwe on a WhatsApp group page.

Former Kamuzu Barracks Team Manager, Francis Nthukwa Shaba, echoed Jegwe's sentiments, saying Mmora was an important person in football matters.

"He is the one who assisted Kamuzu Barracks Football Club to have Dedza Stadium as its home ground. He made my task as Team Manager simple. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace," wrote Shaba.