16 March 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Dedza Football Icon Harold Mmora No More

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Phillip Pasula

Founder and owner of Dedza Soccer Saints, who was also General Secretary for Dedza District Football Association, Harold Mmora, passed on in a fatal road accident on Thursday morning in Tanzania.

Reports indicate that the accident happened around 4 o'clock in the morning, 10 Kilometres from Ilinga as he and his friends were travelling to Malawi in an IT minibus. The driver of the bus, Hazwell Moyo, lost control and ended up hitting another vehicle.

Last season, Dedza Soccer Saints won Dedza FMB Under 20, Presidential Cup, and reached the quarter finals of the Fisd Challenge Cup.

Commenting on his demise, Coach Milleous Pofera Jegwe who made his name while in Dedza, said a dark cloud had befallen the people of Dedza.

"We have lost a very important person in as far as football is concerned. He administered Dedza Football League without sponsorship and single-handedly managed Dedza Young Soccer. We will miss him. He has left a big gap in Malawi football," wrote Jegwe on a WhatsApp group page.

Former Kamuzu Barracks Team Manager, Francis Nthukwa Shaba, echoed Jegwe's sentiments, saying Mmora was an important person in football matters.

"He is the one who assisted Kamuzu Barracks Football Club to have Dedza Stadium as its home ground. He made my task as Team Manager simple. May His Soul Rest In Eternal Peace," wrote Shaba.

Malawi

Cashgate Convict Kalonga Sentenced to Seven Years in Jail

Lilongwe High Court Judge Fiona Mwale has sentenced cashgate convict, Leonard Kalonga to seven and half years in jail. Read more »

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2018 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.