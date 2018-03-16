Uganda: Over 60 Prisons Officers Moved in Reshuffle

Kampala — A total of 66 prison warders and wardresses have been affected in the huge shake-up by the Prison Service.

According to the March 13 service orders, the Commissioner General of Prisons, Dr Johnson Byabashaija, has since transferred some of the officers, appointed some and sent others on leave.

According to the statement, the Commandant Prisons Academy and Training School, Mr John Bosco Tumwebaze was appointed Regional Prisons Commander in charge of Kampala Extra Region taking over from Mr Wilson Magomu who is now the Commissioner in charge of Prisons Industries and Head of Counter Terrorism at the Prisons Headquarters.

Also the Officer in Charge of Upper Prison Luzira, Mr Selestino Twesigye was transferred to Prisons Headquarters as Acting Commissioner of Prisons in charge of Prisoners Administration (Remands) taking over from Mr Apollo Bakwate Akankunda who is on extended leave.

Dr Byabashaija appointed Mr Alex Bainomugisha as Officer in Charge of Ruimi Prison Farm taking over from Mr Amos Turyashaba who proceeds to accumulated leave.

Kigezi Regional Prisons Commander, Mr James Frank Aisu, is appointed Regional Prisons Commander in charge of Mid-Eastern Region at Soroti taking over from Mr Sam Edutu who proceeds to accumulated leave.

Gulu District Prisons Commander, Ms Margaret Orik Obonyo was appointed Regional Prisons Commander Northern Region. Kampala Extra Region Staff Officer, Mr Josephat Semate Karubanga was appointed Regional Prisons Commander in charge of Kigezi, while the officer in charge of Luzira Women Prison, Ms Stella Nabunya was transferred to Kampala Remand Prison as Officer in Charge taking over from Ms Prossy Geraldine Najjuma who proceeds to accumulated leave.

Others affected include; Deputy Commandant Prisons Academy and Training School, Ms Brenda Sana who was appointed Commandant Prisons Academy and Training School. The Officer in Charge of Kigo Prison, Mr Moses Sentalo was transferred to Luizra Upper Prison as Officer in Charge.

Ms Lilly Akech from Kaberamaido Prison who was sent to forced leave since February 12 handed over Mr Ezra Muchunguzi who was appointed as Acting Officer in Charge.

Ms Doreen Kazoora Asiimwe was transferred from Kitalya to Luzira Women as officer in charge handing over to Edison Mubone from Kigo prison. Mr Yakub Matende from was transferred from Kasangati to Butuntumula as Officer in Charge taking over from Mr Richard Muyomba.

Others include; Deputy Officer in Charge Pece Prison, Mr Amon Atwine takes over from Mr Zaid Gwakibe as Officer in Charge of the same prison.

Staff Officer Western Region Mr Richard Besigye is now District Prisons Commander Kyenjojo taking over from Mr Jonathan Kibande who is now Staff Officer Western Region while Mr Shem Lwanga from UN Mission in South Sudan is appointed Officer in Charge Orom Tikau prison farm taking over from Mr Mark Ogwang.

Mr Robert Naimuli was transferred from Murchison Bay to Kigo as Officer in Charge. Ms Harriet Namakoye was transferred from Kigo to Lugazi as officer in charge taking over from Ms Nassim Kyosibire Kawala who proceeds on accumulated leave. Mr Ezra Dratre was transferred from Ngogwe to Kyazanga as Officer in Charge taking over from Ms Juliet Kabami who is transferred to Kigo Women prison as Officer in Charge.

Dr Byabashaija said that the transfers take immediate effect unless otherwise stated.

"All those sent on leave must strictly be taken outside the institutions. The Director of Administration to facilitate execution of these orders without delay," he said.

Dr Byabashaija described the changes as rejuvenation and rewarding of performance and training.