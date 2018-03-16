Uganda: 11 Detained At Jinja CPs for Disrupting Jinja East Poll

Photo: Daily Monitor

Paul Mwiru, accompanied by the Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Winnie Kizza, casts his vote at Walukuba East Primary School.

Jinja — Police in Jinja have confirmed that they have in custody 11 people for allegedly disrupting yesterday's Jinja East MP by-election.

According to the Kiira region police spokesperson, Diana Nandaula, the suspects said to have been interfering with the electoral process, were arrested from different parts of the Constituency.

She said the suspects who are being held at Jinja CPS face charges of threatening violence, voter bribery and malicious damage to property.

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate, Mr Paul Mwiru won election, beating his competitor and main challenger, NRM's Igeme Nathan Nabeta and six others.

According to the results announced by the Electoral Commission, Mwiru got 6,654 while his closes challenger; Nabeta got 5,043. The two were followed by an independent candidate - Faisal Masaba who managed to get 117 votes.

The rest of the candidates trailed scoring below one hundred votes each.