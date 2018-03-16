16 March 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Parliament to Probe Refugee Scandal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: @parliament_ug/Twitter
(File photo)
By Solomon Arinaitwe

Parliament has resolved to set up a select committee to investigate cases of inflated refugee numbers, fraudulent distribution of refugees' food, bribery, interference with elections of refugee leaders and trafficking of refugee girls.

The Daily Monitor last month lifted the lid over wrongdoings in the government and donor agencies handling refugees in the country with allegations ranging from inflation of refugee numbers and exhortation from refugees by government officials.

The envisaged committee will also investigate allegations of rivalry between agencies involved in the refugees sector, land conflicts due to wrong boundary demarcations in refugee settlements, and complaints by host communities of not benefitting from hosting refugees.

The Committee will also investigate the status of the money that was donated to Uganda during the Solidarity Summit on refugees convened in Kampala in June 2017.

State Minister for Refugees and Disaster Preparedness Musa Ecweru told Parliament yesterday that $523m was promised by donor countries during the Solidarity Summit but only $350m has since been given out. The government has only received $1.5m from the money donated at the summit, Mr Ecweru said.

Uganda

Kampala Cracks Down On Textbooks on Sexuality

The directorate of education and social services at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has started a crackdown on… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.