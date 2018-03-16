Kenya: How City Hustlers Are Harvesting Money From the Heavy Rains

The heavy rains in Nairobi on Thursday morning was a blessing in disguise for business-minded hustlers in the city centre.

Youths across the CBD made quick money ferrying commuters across flooded roads.

Some carried stranded commuters on their backs to drier locations, while others used trolleys.

In one flooded road in the city centre, youths made a make shift bridge which they charged users.

A video is trending on social media showing youths standing knee-deep in rain at the door of a matatu offering to ferry commuters across the flooded road.

They can be heard urging passengers to come out and be carried on their back.

"kuja mathe, unajuwa unachelewa job, si tuko job tayari," says one man.

One lady is seen in the video choosing the strongest man who can carry her across the road and then perching herself on his back.

The current situation in Nairobi. You have to pay for someone to carry you to the office from the bus. #NairobiRains #NairobiFloods pic.twitter.com/HyByrT4tyf

- Thee Trend Setter ™ (@xtiandela) March 15, 2018

Another video captured youth laying their trolleys on a flooded road to form make shift bridge which they were charging users.

Lakini, what is Mike Sonko doing about the Floods? Drainage? Harvesting the water?

Sad that Nairobians have to pay just go move around town #NairobiRains pic.twitter.com/7o0nbvVh0C

- Thee Trend Setter ™ (@xtiandela) March 15, 2018