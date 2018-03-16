16 March 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Downpour Causes Floods in Dar

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen Tanzania
Heavy rains causes floods in Dar es Salaam.
By Elizabeth Edward

Temeke — A downpour that lasted for half an hour in various areas of Temeke District in Dar es Salaam on March 15, this year, has caused some effects, particularly in the area of Mbagala Rangitatu.

The Mcl Digital team went to the area and found stagnated rainy water in drainages while traders were arranging their business items in the streets, trying to counter the situation.

The downpour caused make-shift bridges to be swept away by overflown running water and traffic queues as vehicles were moving slowly to avoid the flooded water on roads.

In the area of Tandika there were also flooded water on roads that caused vehicles to pass through in difficult.

Tanzania

Eight Achievements of EA Trade Hub Project Revealed

Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) has highlighted 8 achievements it recorded during the implementation of a… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.