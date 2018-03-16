16 March 2018

South Africa: Dali Mpofu to Represent Rabada At ICC Appeal

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has appointed Advocate Dali Mpofu SC to lead Kagiso Rabada's appeal against the code of conduct finding by the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the recent Test between the Proteas and Australia in Port Elizabeth.

"We have appointed Advocate Mpofu to handle Kagiso's case," said CSA Acting Chief Executive Thabang Moroe.

"He is a highly experienced advocate who was appointed by the President to serve on the Judicial Service Commission last year."

As the matter is sub judice, neither CSA nor its legal team will be commenting further on the matter.

