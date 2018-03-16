Ghana: Adentan Municpal Assembly Commemorates 10th Anniversary

press release

Selected past and present officials of the Adentan Municipal Assembly have been honoured as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Assembly.

Some of the pioneers of the Assembly who were honoured were Hon. Gladys Naadu Tetteh, First Presiding Member; Hon. Amalai Botchway, Second Presiding Member; Hon. Nii-Noi Adumuah, First Chief Executive; Hon. Kakra Vanlare, Second Chief Executive; Hon. Baroson Angenu, Third Chief Executive; and other past and present officials of the Assembly.

In an address, Hon. Nii Noi Adumuah, Municipal Chief Executive Officer traced the history of the Assembly to its birth on February 29, 2008.

Nii Adumuah noted that Adentan had been under the jurisdiction of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly since 1992 and that Adentan and Ashaima together was one constituency led by one Member of Parliament and four Assembly members.

However, in 2004, Mr Adumuah said, Adenta had its own constituency and on that same day, the Ga-South, Ashaiman and ledzokuku krowo Assemblies were also created.

He said despite the challenges, the Adentan Municipal Assembly had made some notable strides.

Mr Adumuah identified one major challenge facing the Assembly as the boundary issue between La-Nkwantang (Madina) and Ashaiman which he said ought to be resolved as soon as possible.

Source: ISD (Mrs. Cornelia Asante Obeng)