Ghana: President Akuffo Addo Promises to Address Security Challenges

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government's commitment to addressing the recent armed robbery cases that have bedeviled the country.

President Akufo-Addo described the situation as totally unacceptable saying that no miscreant would have the space to terrorize citizens and generate a sense of insecurity in the country.

These were contained in a speech delivered on behalf of the President at the 61st Independence Anniversary Parade by Rev. Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam.

The President gave the assurance that his government would ensure that citizens were able to go about their daily duties without fear.

President Akufo-Addo said government would provide the means for the police to modernize their equipment and learn modern methods of policing, adding that their numbers would be rapidly increased to match the growing population and the sophistication and audacity of criminals.

Rev. Nyarko condemned teacher absenteeism, alcoholism and sexual relations with female pupils and reminded such teachers of punitive measures awaiting them if caught.

He advised the audience to make the development of the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District a priority by making a firm decision to contribute their quota.

Rev. Nyarko used the occasion to present bursaries of Ghc 300.00 to each of the 8 candidates who excelled with single digits at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), in fulfilment of his promise to support brilliant but needy students.

He pledged the Assembly's resolve to support such students with nine hundred Ghana Cedis each, every year.

Rev Nyarko inspired the pupils within the district and charged them to seize the platform provided them by education as a means to reach their aspirations in life.

He advised them not to spend too much time watching telenovelas and other films on television, but rather use those periods profitably on their studies.

He used the occasion to present awards to some deserving teachers as well those who performed creditably. They received items like table top fridges, Gas cylinders and burners and Microwaves.

The District Director of Education, Mr Kwesi Incoom, noted that educational performance in the district had not been too encouraging, attributing it to varied situations and challenges.

Mr Inkoom identified teacher absenteeism, cases of teacher abuse of children's labour, sexual misconduct, and cases of inadequate teacher preparations as some of the contributing factors.

He, therefore, stressed the need for total parental involvement in matters affecting their wards' education, especially the provision of basic physiological and psychological needs.

Mr Incoom, however, expressed appreciation to the Assembly for revamping the 'Best Teacher Awards' Scheme which had been dormant since 2004, with the latest one taking place on March 6, 2018 as a novelty.

He called on the people to be energized by the bloodshed of their forefathers to do more exploit in their communities.