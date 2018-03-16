Sierra Leone: 'APC Would Not Engage in Any Political Rallies for the Run-Off'

National Publicity Secretary for the ruling All Peoples Congress, Cornelius Deveaux, has told Concord Times in a telephone interview that the party would not engage in any political rallies for the run-off, but rather they would be engaged in 'closing the gaps'.

He claimed that some NEC staff in the field deliberately committed human errors to invalidate votes cast in the party's stronghold in the Northern Province and some part of the Western Area.

His claim though cannot be independently verified.

Mr.Deveaux noted that the outcome of the election was a plus to them as ruling party because some sections of the society had claimed that the party would not conduct free and fair elections, thus stating that they hope to win the run-off by a large margin.

While many have said that the mammoth crowd of supporters that swelled the streets of Freetown during the party's final campaign rally was a complete deception, Deveaux noted that they were not deceived by supporters 'because we have over one million votes which shows the party is still popular.'

To win the run-off, he said the party would be extra-vigilant to ensure that they pick-up any alleged malpractice, adding that he was confident the people would wisely choose between 'development' and 'destruction' by voting the APC.

Meanwhile, Director of Media and External Relation of the National Electoral Commission, Albert Massaquoi, yesterday revealed they would meet with political parties to design a campaign timetable for the March 27 run-off.