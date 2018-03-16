Namibia: Stars, Young African Lock Horns Tonight

Windhoek — MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) log leaders African Stars will tonight undergo a serious test of character when they face in-form league greenhorns Young African at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, tonight at 20h00.

Young African have in a short space of time-proven and reminded all why they should be regarded as serious title contenders, as they are currently lying third on the log table with 38 points, trailing leaders African Stars, who sit atop with 51 points.

While Stars head into tonight's match with the ultimate aim of extending their perfect run atop the league table, it will not be an easy assignment for 'Starlile', as African are determined to shake off last weekend's woes, which saw them record two draws against Life Fighters (1-1) and Orlando Pirates (0-0).

Stars have shown in their last few outings that they have the required depth and attitude to be gauged as firm favourites to lift the coveted league title but Gobabis-based African are also eager to finish within the league's the top-four and tonight's match will thus be expected to produce thrilling action from both ends of the pitch.

As has been witnessed in recent times, matches between the two clubs have become serious crowd-pullers, mostly due to African's ability to rise to the occasion against bigger teams and Stars' supporters would like to see their charges to the debate to sleep with a resounding victory.