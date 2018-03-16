Sierra Leone: As the Main Political Parties Prepare for Run-Offup's Femi Cole Says the Best Person Will Prevail

Presidential candidate for the Unity Party (UP), Femi Claudius Cole, has in an exclusive interview with Concord Times stated that no matter what people think, only the best person will prevail as winner in the 2018 presidential run-off election, adding that power comes from God.

Madam Cole said no political party has the right to question the wish of the people on their choice of president for the next five years.

She said it was because the people of Sierra Leone believe in the All People's Congress (APC) and Sierra Leone People's Party (SLPP) that they voted for them overwhelmingly in the first ballot of the poll, adding that as a democratic citizen she believes the voice of the people must be heard.

"However, my concern is for the run-off election to be free, fair and transparent and let the will of the people prevail. I am happy that the National Electoral Commission (NEC) is doing its work comprehensively and deserves applaud for amazing job," she said.

"In terms of the run-off, I will vote like any other Sierra Leonean because it is my right and responsibility but I will exercise that right wisely," she said.

She advised her supporters to think and reflect before deciding individually who should rule and run the country in the next five years, adding that there would definitely going to be a winner at the end of March 27 ballot.

She stated that she was also thinking of who to vote for in the run-off but believes that she would have made up her mind by March 27.

Asked as to whether she will contest again, Madam Cole said: "Though it is too early to be talking about the next election because we are still trying to get over the election, I can't say now as to whether I would be running again for the next five years."

She said if the next party that would be forming government performs and accomplishes her wish for the country, her ambition would be diminished because she wants a president who would deliver on promises made to Sierra Leoneans.

She called on Sierra Leoneans to now focus on progress of the country and forget about tribal and party colours which has gone to the extent one tribe fighting against another, family against family, which to her is totally wrong.