15 March 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Triangle Hope for Improved Premiership Fortunes

By Sheluzani Makhese

Triangle — The Zimbabwe Premiership resumes this weekend with Lowveld-based side, Triangle, eager to improve on last season's ninth-placed finish. The sugar cane growers start the season with an encounter away to Shabanie Mine at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane on Sunday.

Coach Taurai Mangwiro's 'Sugar Boys' believe this season they would make a huge impact in the league as they retained most of their players. Elsewhere, defending champions FC Platinum lock horns on Saturday with ZPC Kariba at the giant National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Perennial favourites Dynamos, who finished second, travel to Bulawayo for a date with Chicken Inn on Saturday at Barbourfields Stadium. The following day, Bulawayo giants Highlanders will be hosting army side Black Rhinos at Barbourfields Stadium.

Full fixture:

SATURDAY: Bulawayo City v Chapungu (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Herentals (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Nichrut FC v Mutare City (Mandava), Yadah FC v Bulawayo Chiefs (Rufaro), Chicken Inn v Dynamos (Barbourfields),

SUNDAY: Highlanders v Black Rhinos (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Triangle (Mandava), Caps United v Harare City (National Sports Stadium).

Read the original article on CAJ News.

