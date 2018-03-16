15 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Monetary Support to Disadvantaged Citizens

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in various countries contribute monetary support to Mr. Saleh Ahmed's family whose five children are born with severe disabilities.

Followers and subscribers to a Social Media and Pal talk group "EPLF-PFDJ Vision Room" residing in the USA, EU, Middle East and other countries contributed 17 thousand dollars to the family of Mr. Saleh Ahmed.

Mr. Daniel Haile, member of the pal talk group and resident of Sweden stated that it was after the story of the family of Mr. Saleh was broadcasted in Eri-TV that the group was inspired to contribute the money, and that is part of the norms and values of the people of Eritrea.

Mr. Saleh Ahmed on his part, stating that the problem that encountered him is very difficult and that he is unable to afford to give proper medical treatment to his disabled children. Thanks to the support being provided from nationals all over the world, however, his challenges have been alleviated and thanked all nationals for their support.

It is to be recalled that the Pal Talk Group "EPLF-PFDJ Vision Room", which was founded two years ago with the objective of supporting the disadvantaged citizens, also contributed 11 thousand dollars to Mrs. Askalu Gebremeskel a disabled citizens that is also supporting families of disabled.

Eritrea

Going Against People's Wish

Eritreans have fought for thirty years bitterly against various colors of oppressors which eventually they won… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.