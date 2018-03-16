Eritrea: Monetary Support to Disadvantaged Citizens

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in various countries contribute monetary support to Mr. Saleh Ahmed's family whose five children are born with severe disabilities.

Followers and subscribers to a Social Media and Pal talk group "EPLF-PFDJ Vision Room" residing in the USA, EU, Middle East and other countries contributed 17 thousand dollars to the family of Mr. Saleh Ahmed.

Mr. Daniel Haile, member of the pal talk group and resident of Sweden stated that it was after the story of the family of Mr. Saleh was broadcasted in Eri-TV that the group was inspired to contribute the money, and that is part of the norms and values of the people of Eritrea.

Mr. Saleh Ahmed on his part, stating that the problem that encountered him is very difficult and that he is unable to afford to give proper medical treatment to his disabled children. Thanks to the support being provided from nationals all over the world, however, his challenges have been alleviated and thanked all nationals for their support.

It is to be recalled that the Pal Talk Group "EPLF-PFDJ Vision Room", which was founded two years ago with the objective of supporting the disadvantaged citizens, also contributed 11 thousand dollars to Mrs. Askalu Gebremeskel a disabled citizens that is also supporting families of disabled.