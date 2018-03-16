Eritrea Takes Part At International Tourism Pavilion

Asmara — Eritrea took part at the 53rd International Tourism Pavilion in Berlin, Germany, that was held from 7 to 10 March.

At the pavilion, Eritrea staged pictorial exhibition depicting the process underwent to inscribe Asmara in the World Heritage List as well as the tourism resources of the country.

The annual International Tourism Pavilion is an important forum in which countries portray their tourism resources and that yearly 10 thousand tourism institutions and airlines from 185 countries participate and accommodates about 165 thousand visitors.

In the same vein, the national committee in Frankfurt conducted seminar to Eritrean nationals on the objective situation in the homeland.

Indicating that Eritrea is on the right track preserving the peace and unity of its people, the head of Public and Community Affairs, Mr. Kahsai Tewolde called on reinforcing awareness and organizational capacity and resilience.

The head of the Consular Affairs, Mr. Yohannes Debas, on his part gave extensive briefing on the consular service provision, the progress of the new national identity card as well contribution of the community and citizens in the success of the consular services.