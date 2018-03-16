Eritrea: Number of Pregnant Women Delivering in Health Institutions Increases

Massawa — The sustainable awareness raising programs conducted by the health institutions in Foro sub-zone has witnessed the increased number of pregnant women delivering at health facilities, reports indicate.

The head of the health institutions in the sub zone, Mr. Merhawi Hadgu, stating that there are four health centers in the Foro sub zone, said that thanks to the pre and post natal services provided in the health institutions, the number of pregnant women delivering in the centers have increased by 16% from that of last year and the vaccination coverage on children reached 75%.

Mr. Merhawi also said that sustainable community based environmental sanitation popular campaigns are being conducted and that the prevalence of communicable diseases in the sub zone is on the decline.

In Foro sub zone there are one health center and three health stations.