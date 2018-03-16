Eritrea: Peaceful Demonstration By Eritrean Nationals

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in the Netherlands held a peaceful demonstration on 13 March to express the unjust manner in which the Eritrean national have been treated by the Dutch government in recent years in their social and community activities.

The peaceful demonstration that was held under the theme "Talk with Us, Instead of Talking about Us" was joined by more than 2000 nationals from Switzerland, the UK, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Israel and from other countries.

The peaceful demonstration was held from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon and they demanded for equal treatment provided for by the Dutch constitution and for impartiality, objectivity, and involvement in the policymaking process.

They also handed over letters through their representatives to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Labor and Social Affairs as well as to the Netherland Assembly explaining the objective of the peaceful demonstration.