15 March 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Peaceful Demonstration By Eritrean Nationals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in the Netherlands held a peaceful demonstration on 13 March to express the unjust manner in which the Eritrean national have been treated by the Dutch government in recent years in their social and community activities.

The peaceful demonstration that was held under the theme "Talk with Us, Instead of Talking about Us" was joined by more than 2000 nationals from Switzerland, the UK, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, Israel and from other countries.

The peaceful demonstration was held from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon and they demanded for equal treatment provided for by the Dutch constitution and for impartiality, objectivity, and involvement in the policymaking process.

They also handed over letters through their representatives to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Labor and Social Affairs as well as to the Netherland Assembly explaining the objective of the peaceful demonstration.

Eritrea

Going Against People's Wish

Eritreans have fought for thirty years bitterly against various colors of oppressors which eventually they won… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.