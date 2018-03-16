Tanzania: Commuters Stranded At Bus Stations As Udart Suspends Transport to City Center

Dar es Salaam — Commuters using the Uda Rapid Transport (Udart) buses plying between the city center and other destinations are stranded in bus stages after the service provider suspended operations to and from the central business district.

Reporters of The Citizen reported from various parts of the city - including the Kimara and Morocco commuter bus routes - that the situation was alarming, with anxious commuters struggling to find alternative transport services in order to reach their workplaces and other destinations on time.

A statement released by Udart on Friday, March 16, 2018 - and which was signed by the Udart head of communications department, Mr Deus Buganywa - says transport has been suspended effectively from 5am today as a result of heavy floods caused by the Msimbazi river in the Jangwani area of the city.

"Commuter bus operations have been suspended following the closing of the Morogoro road in the Jangwani area due to floods that caused an overflow of water on the river Msimbazi bridge," reads part of the statement - adding that

"Services will resume immediately after the opening of the road. We apologize for inconveniences."

One passenger who declined to give his name told The Citizen that dala-dala commuter bus crews at the Ubungo traffic lights are forcibly being directed to pick up passengers at Udart bus stages to and from the city center ostensibly because their buses can more safely 'navigate' the flooded Msimbazi river section of the route, compared to Udart buses!

A daladala driver plying between Mbalagala Rangi Tatu and Simu2000, Mr Jafari Himidi said they have opted to help commuters stranded at the stages to reach their final destinations on time.