16 March 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Bayelsa Governor, NPA MD, Traffic Warden, Others Bag Daar's Awards

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, was Thursday night honoured with "Outstanding Leadership in Accountability" award by the management of DAAR Communication, owners of AIT and Ray Power.

The governor was recognised for his "integrity and accountability in public sector."

Four other governors were also conferred with various awards.

The award conferment, which is for the year 2017 was done at a colourful ceremony in Abuja Thursday night.

Also honoured at the event are the managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman and the Executive Vice Chairman of National Communication Commission (NCC), Umar Danbatta.

The two were awarded with "Award for Outstanding Leadership in Public Sector Governance".

An interesting highlight for the evening was presentation of "Diligence and Dedication Award" to a traffic police officer, Josephine Okeme.

The female police inspector, who has won many other awards, was praised in her citation for hard work and commitment to duty.

'Award for Ordinary People'

In his welcome address, DAAR Communications' founder, Raymond Dokpesi, called for a shift in personality awards to recognise "ordinary people".

He said the philosophy of award presentation should be underscored by recognising initiatives and conducts of ordinary citizens, beyond those holding public office.

He said the media organisation's award for Ms. Okeme was done "to set the tone for the future".

The Chairperson for the event, Julius Adelusi-Adeliyi, urged outfits organising similar event to make integrity their watch-word.

Nigeria

Buhari's Visit Renewed Our Hopes - Dapchi Parents

Some parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirls yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari's visit to Dapchi had given… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.