South Africa: North West Legislature Hosts Disability and Sports Sectoral Parliament Feedback Session in Mahikeng, 16 Mar

On Friday, 16 March 2018, the Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Hon. Sussana Dantjie will host the Disability and Sports Sectoral Parliament Feedback Session at the North West Legislature chamber at 10h00.

The feedback session will reflect on progress registered by the Department of Social Development on issues raised at the sectoral parliament previously held on the 17 November 2017. The platform afforded people with disability in the province to interact with Members of the Legislature and other key stakeholders from the public sector on issues affecting them.

Amongst some of the topics discussed was the:

The Employment rate for people with disabilities which was standing at 0.68% in the province, instead of the 2% to 7% required by policy.

The shortage of skills and development which prohibits reputable job positions and learnerships needed in the workspace; and

Access to information which remains a challenge for people with visual impairment as they need more documents to be produced in braile for them to read.

The following departments of Health, Education, Transport, Culture, Arts and Traditional Affairs, Office of the Premier and Social Development will give responses before members of the committee on Health and Social Development on issues raised by affected parties.

