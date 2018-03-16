South Africa: Organisation Calls for Safer Transportation of Farmworkers Following Deadly Bakkie Accident

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation has called for improvements in the transportation of farmworkers following the deaths of two workers in a bakkie accident near Citrusdal in the Western Cape on Wednesday afternoon.

"This is really tragic and our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the two workers who died in the accident. May their souls rest in peace," said Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation spokesperson Billy Claasen.

Police said the driver, 32, died on the scene, while one passenger, 28, died in hospital.

"Other injured passengers were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," said police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk.

He said the cause of the accident was still unknown and that a case of culpable homicide was being investigated by police.

Claasen said the accident had once again highlighted the need to improve the transportation of farmworkers.

"Apparently there were 17 workers on the bakkie and it was allegedly open without a canopy. For how long do we need to speak about this?

Claasen said the situation needed urgent attention irrespective of whether workers were being transported unsafely by farmers of contractors.

"The authorities must place their focus on the transportation of farmworkers to and from work. Farmworkers need to be safe. We will investigate this accident ourselves," said Claasen.

