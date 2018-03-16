15 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing Cape Town Cyclist to Death

A man in his 20s has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a cyclist to death in Fish Hoek, Western Cape police said on Thursday.

The man was apprehended in Philippi and is to appear in court as soon as he has been charged with murder, Lieutenant Colonel André Traut said.

The 68-year-old cyclist was stabbed multiple times on Tuesday while cycling on an off-road trail, Traut said in a previous statement. He was also robbed of his possessions.

Two people were arrested on Wednesday, one for being in possession of the man's bicycle and the other for being in possession of his cellphone.

The pair, both in their 20s, are expected to appear in the Simon's Town Magistrate's Court on Friday for the possession of suspected stolen property.

South Africa

