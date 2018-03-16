16 March 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Less Than a Third of People Pay Their SABC TV Licences

Tagged:

Related Topics

The South African public broadcaster remains mired in financial trouble and is owed a whopping R25 588 801 443 by people who have SABC TV licences but who refuse to pay their annual fees.

South Africa's latest minister of communications - the 10th minister of communications in 10 years - Nomvula Mokonyane, has replied to Phumzile Van Damme, the Democratic Alliance (DA) political party's member of parliament who wanted to know what the outstanding amount is that the SABC is due in SABC TV licence fees, what amount of money the SABC wrote off in unpaid debt and what the SABC's total number of SABC TV licence holders are.

Mokonyane revealed that the SABC is owed a staggering R25 588 801 443 by April 2017 and that the SABC wrote off a massive R4.5bn due to "invalid" accounts in the 2016/2017 financial year.Shockingly, less than a third of people with SABC TV licences are bothering to pay their annual fees.By April 2017 the SABC had just over 9 million SABC TV licence holders, however licence fees of just 2.6 million have been paid in full by that time.

Source: Channel24

South Africa

'Clitoris Collector' Sentenced to Life in Prison

Danish national Peter Frederiksen, who was arrested after 21 clitorises were found in his freezer, has been sentenced to… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.